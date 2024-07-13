My Hero Academia: You’re Next IMAX Poster Released

My Hero Academia will be hitting theaters with its fourth major feature film, and a new poster has been released to help hype up its launch in IMAX! My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final fights between the heroes and villains with the TV anime’s newest episodes as Season 7 brings it all one step closer to an end. But that won’t be the only new anime release fans get to see in action this Summer as it will be telling a new story set in between the events of Season 6 and Season 7.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be hitting theaters across Japan this August, and it’s going all out with regular screenings and debut screenings in special formats such as IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and more when it hits Japan. It’s yet to be announced as to whether or not the film will get such a wide format release when it hits North America later this Fall, but for you know you can check out the special poster for the film hyping its IMAX launch below.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next U.S. Release Date

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in North America beginning on October 11th. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno. Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such, “It’ll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!”

My Hero Academia’s manga will be ending later this August, but you can find the final chapters with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. The seven seasons of the My Hero Academia TV anime are now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu as well.