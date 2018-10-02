‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Comments on Anime’s Fourth Season

My Hero Academia may have just ended Season Three, but fans are looking to its next season already. After all, Studio Bones confirmed the anime will get a fourth season, and netizens aren’t the only ones excited over the announcement. As you could guess, the man behind My Hero Academia is feeling stoked, and he has shared a message with fans about the renewal.

Over on Twitter, Kohei Horikoshi shared a post with fans after My Hero Academia‘s fourth season was announced. It was there the artist thanked everyone for their support, and he made sure to point out one of the anime’s final gags.

“Thanks for watching season 3! It’s been a long haul! And now season 4 is confirmed,” Horikoshi wrote via translator Caleb Cook. “I’m so thankful the anime didn’t end for good with a d—k joke! Looking forward to it!”

Clearly, Horikoshi is happy about the renewal, but his latter comment will take some by surprise. After all, it isn’t like fans will have expected the artist to nod to such jokes, but My Hero Academia started it. Fans can blame Mirio if they’d like since the Big 3 hero started the whole thing.

You would think Mirio would have grown out of penis jokes given how his Quirk forces him to strip. The guy should be tired of talking about his so-called Willy, and it is only thanks to Nejire that his NSFW joke got cut from the finale. Clearly, Amajiki couldn’t be bothered to reign in his best friend.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.