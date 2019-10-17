My Hero Academia Perfectly Captures Skinny All Might

All Might is one of the most interesting characters to appear in the giant stable of My Hero Academia. The recipient of the quirk, One For All, Toshinori Yagi attempted to use this power to become the “Symbol of Peace” for the world, saving citizens and fighting villains with a smile. However, after years of fighting against threats, All Might’s power began to wane and it was time to choose a successor. With the protagonist Midoriya acting as the next generation, one cosplayer has decided to honor All Might’s “weaker” side and create a pitch perfect interpretation of the character that shocks the world when his secret is revealed.

Instagram User Ridgetroopa shared their amazing cosplay that presents Toshinori Yagi in his typical teaching attire, looking to mold both the minds and quirks of a brand new generation of heroes within the walls of UA Academy:

When All Might first appeared in the series, he was presented as a larger than life superhero that managed to unite the world under a banner of peace. When Midoriya had encountered him, Yagi discovered that Izuku’s heart was so big that he would be the perfect recipient for the quirk, One For All. Though it was originally a rocky start, Midoriya has learned over time to better control the quirk and use it to his advantage.

Recently, in a battle against the villain All For One, enarly all of Yagi’s power as All Might has vanished, truly ushering in a new generation with Midoriya being called to be the new bearer of the title of the “Symbol of Peace”. Luckily, Toshinori managed to survive the encounter and still works as a teacher at UA Academy, training both Deku and his classmates as they attempt to become a new generation of super heroes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.