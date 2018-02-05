‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Special Valentine Designs

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shonen series currently running, and that’s largely due to its well designed cast, and how amazingly they look in every outfit ever. By now fans have definitely chosen their favorites, and they are glad to see their favorite characters in ways they aren’t usually portrayed in.

The latest batch of great character art depicts Class 1-A’s students on Valentine’s Day and it is as charming as you would expect.

The art depicts Yaoyorozu, Uraraka, and Kyoka making Valentine’s Day chocolate, and Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki received cede chocolates. It’s always nice to see the characters of My Hero Academia in less than perilous situations as the series is best when it gives the students time to be normal students and interact with one another.

They’re certainly not going to get rest in the third season of the series since it will adapt the “School Trip” arc. This arc follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap a one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original mangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.