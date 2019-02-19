‘My Hero Academia’ Inspires Local Starbucks to Create Two Drinks

My Hero Academia is the kind of series that makes fans want to be better. The inspirational show is one dedicated to helping audiences reach their PLUS ULTRA potential, and it seems the show went beyond in inspiring some coffee-loving fans recently.

After all, a local Starbucks in California is making My Hero Academia drinks, and they sound all kinds of delicious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a fan known as dekuwho posted a photo taken in a Starbucks at the Irvine Spectrum. The Orange County locale is testing some original drinks, and its workers decided nothing yells tasty quite like Izuku Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki.

As you can see above, the colorful Starbucks sign lays out the drinks pretty well. There is the Deku Frapp, a green-colored iced beverage. Todoroki’s drink is the Strawberry Shotocake, so fans can appreciate the name’s pun and its fruity flavor in equal measure. According to the original poster, Todoroki’s drink is meant to taste very strawberry, but the jury is out on the Deku Frapp. Its green color suggests a mint or green tea flavoring, but this Starbucks location hasn’t shared its secret recipe with fans.

Of course, these are not the first beverages to be inspired by My Hero Academia. Japan has tried its hand at a UA Academy menu before at special events like Jump Festa. This special Starbucks menu shows that interest has crossed well into the US, and it proves how popular My Hero Academia has become globally. The anime did sweep up awards at Crunchyroll’s most recent Anime Awards as its second season and debut film wowed fans. So, who knows? Maybe a Froppy drink will hit up this Starbuck’s special menu soon enough.

So, which of these drinks would you sample first? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.