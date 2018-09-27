‘My Hero Academia’ Poll Breaks Down Its Strongest, Weakest Students

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fan have strong opinions about their favs. Izuku Midoriya is hard to beat in popularity, but in terms of power, the guy has a lot left to learn. Now, a fan-poll is out trying to rank the students of Class 1-A by the strength, and the results may surprise you.

Well, it could infuriate you as well. It all depends on who you love most in Class 1-A.

Recently, a popular website in Japan 5ch hosted a poll to rank the students of My Hero Academia. The list breaks the students of Class 1-A into five ranks, and you can check out the results below:

Rank S: Todoroki, Tokoyami

Rank A: Kaminari, Kirishima, Tokoyami, Bakugo, Deku

Rank B: Ashido, Iida, Ochako, Ojiro, Shouji, Sero, Yaoyorozu

Rank C: Aoyama, Tsuyu, Koda, Satou, Jirou, Mineta

Rank D: Hagakure

As you can see, there is one character listed twice on the poll, and it is none other than Tokoyami. The boy tied for both Rank S and Rank A given how overwhelming Dark Shadow is. The shadowy Quirk is very strong and can do all kinds of things. However, it does have a major weakness to light, and Tokoyami struggles to control its power still.

This issue with control is why Deku is at Rank A rather than Rank S. He may have one of the world’s most powerful Quirks, but he cannot control it yet. Currently, Izuku can use less than 10% of One For All without breaking himself, but he wields that small bit of power well. Clearly, it is enough to get him up to Rank A, so fans can only imagine where his power level will lie once he gets complete control over the mighty Quirk.

So, do you agree with this list? Which positions would you switch around here Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.