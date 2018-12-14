‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Find Way to Bring Heroes to ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

My Hero Academia fans are some of the most creative in the anime community, and they are going plus ultra these days. After all, some fans found a way to bring in the series’ stars to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it will change the way you smash for good.

Over on Imguar, fans started buzzing when a gamer showed fans how Mii Fighters can be done right in Super Smash Bros.. Instead of bringing over their own avatar, the fan went all out with My Hero Academia by channeling Izuku Midoriya.

As you can see below, the customized Mii Fighter looks plenty similar to Izuku. The avatar features the hero’s spiky green hair, and his face has some sprinkled freckles. While the game didn’t have the boy’s exact Hero Costume, the fan was able to mirror the look closely with a green t-shirt, gloves, and belted black pants. Finally, the hero is rocking some green boots, but that isn’t all.

No, the fan even duplicated Izuku’s special moves in this Mii Fighter.

If you look to the side, you will see the move set the ‘Deku’ fighter has. The hero’s Shoot Style is mimicked with his exploding side kick, and All Might would be proud to main Deku if he’s got a solid thrust uppercut.

Of course, this customized Mii Fighter has made the rounds with fans, and others have started creating their own My Hero Academia characters. Over on Twitter, a fan challenged Deku’s viral avatar by making their own Bakugo figure. The avatar comes complete with spiky blonde hair, red eyes, and a terse frown. Some armor accessories were outfitted to duplicate Bakugo’s grenades, and his move sets match his fiery personality. After all, the character has a grenade launch in his arsenal, and he can follow it up with moves like Flame Pillar and Lunar Launch.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.