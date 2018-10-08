‘My Hero Academia’ Art Imagines One Hero’s Perfect Makeover

My Hero Academia fans have taken the shonen series to new heights as of late. The anime’s loyal fanbase has turned the superhero title into one of the biggest in the world, and they’re never afraid to give their own spin on U.A. Academy’s top students.

So, really, it was only a matter of time until fan-artists came for Tokoyami. The best (bird) boy is a favorite amongst fans, and he just got the perfect makeover thanks to one wing-loving follower. Just, let’s keep Tokoyami away from KFC when he’s rocking this new look.

As you can see below, a fan known as Dre on Twitter gave their own spin on Tokoyami. The boy stands as one of the most powerful students in Class 1-A because of his quirk Dark Shadow. However, this makeover imagines the student in a world where he looks like less of a raven and more of a chicken.

bnha au where everything is exactly the same but tokoyami is a chicken pic.twitter.com/dskT5OcVu7 — dre (@dabigaraki) October 7, 2018

Yes, that’s right. Everyone, it is time you met your new bird overlord, Tokochik?

The fan-art gives the hero a total makeover, trading out his human legs for a pair of toned claws. As for his head, Tokoyami has the same shaped noggin, but he’s got a wattle hanging over his beak.

So far, there is no word on whether this Tokoyami has Dark Shadow by his side. If fans had to guess, the boy could have other poultry-related powers. Tokoyami does have some claws at his disposal now, so fans would want to avoid getting on the wrong end of his fowl talons.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.