‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Love Seeing The Series On Toonami

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular action series in the anime world today, and fans have been ready for the series to make its way too Toonami since it always seemed perfect for the cable TV block.
The series may have made its big debut on Adult Swim’s Toonami block last week, but the second episode of the series still has fans raving as new fans discover all of the intricacies of All Might and Midoriya and old fans relive the beginning moments of the series.
It’s certainly a great experience for many My Hero Academia fans as the series is experiencing its biggest year yet.
Read on to find out what fans are raving about on Toonami, and let us know how you feel about My Hero Academia on Toonami in the comments!
@AnimeSavior
Time For Toonami. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/dYg7dQFQC0— Daniel Limjoco (@AnimeSavior) May 13, 2018
@brutalpuncher1
All the great anime that Came Before #Toonami These Are the One’s that Stood the test of time on the Block #DragonBallSuper #narutoshippuden #OnePiece #Bleach #HunterxHunter #OnePunchMan & Now #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/d13sy64w9g— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) May 13, 2018
@Jer_de_Bear
It’s almost time for #MyHeroAcademia on #Toonami! I hope everyone is ready!! pic.twitter.com/45MvmEulYR— Jeristotle (@Jer_de_Bear) May 13, 2018
@DammitWade
#MyHeroAcademia is up next on #Toonami pic.twitter.com/NOFqttlQwe— Deadpool (@DammitWade) May 13, 2018
@DDDestruction2
#Toonami #MyHeroAcademia As @Welcome2Tweet said, All Might is a secret Skeletor. pic.twitter.com/P1sPvkwJZd— Dareco (Art Raffle) (@DDDestruction2) May 13, 2018
@Toonami4Ever
WTH?!!! ALL MIGHT TURN FROM A STRONG MACHINE TO A SKINNY TYPE?!! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/NfBbsWKAJe— There’s a Hero in All of Us?? (@Toonami4Ever) May 13, 2018
@PintSized04
Lets do this #Toonami! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/7Fnx379846— Pint Sized Alchemist (@PintSized04) May 13, 2018
@CNConfessions
Can you be a hero?— Cartoon Network Confessions (@CNConfessions) May 13, 2018
Not without a Quirk.#MyHeroAcademia #Toonami
@SpaceScreamJohn
Finally getting a chance to watch #MyHeroAcademia on #Toonami! Even though I’m much farther in the manga, I can’t wait to see what kind of emotion the anime brings to my new favorite series!— SpaceScreaminJohn (@SpaceScreamJohn) May 13, 2018
@lucilovesmic
So, it’s def more fun to watch with friends. #myheroacademia #toonami— Luci Christian (@lucilovesmic) May 13, 2018