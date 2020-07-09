My Hero Academia Art Imagines All Might's Best One Punch Man Cosplay

✖

Perhaps there are no two stronger super heroes in the world of anime than My Hero Academia's All Might and One-Punch Man's Saitama, and while the two have never officially clashed, one fan artist has imagined what the "Symbol of Peace" might look like if he were to slap on the outfit of the "hero for fun". We would imagine that if the two actually had a real fight, All Might simply wouldn't be able to defeat the hero who is seemingly invincible following a ridiculous training regiment, though he would most likely give Saitama one of his toughest battles to date!

While a fifth season for My Hero Academia has already been confirmed, the third season fo One-Punch Man is still up in the air, as the second season was received with some mixed reception thanks in part to the transition from the original animation studio of Madhouse to JC Staff. Even though the future of Saitama in the world of anime is still up in the air, a live action feature length film is already confirmed to be in the works thanks to Sony Pictures, looking to bring the "hero for fun" to life to introduce him to some brand new audiences across the world in movie theaters.

Reddit Artist Yash-3005 shared this impressive fan art that places the "Symbol of Peace" into the shoes, and outfit, of the One-Punch Man, going so far as to even shave off All Might's locks in order to get the true aesthetic of Saitama, who has yet to encounter a villain that he hasn't defeated with one punch:

All Might, unlike Saitama, is currently struggling with his own power, losing most of it in his battle against his villainous arch rival in the form of All For One, and retiring from the world fo being a professional super hero. With the "Symbol of Peace" now becoming a teacher at UA Academy, attempting to inspire and teach the next generation of heroes, it will definitely be interesting to see if All Might joins alongside in Saitama as a professional hero one last time down the road.

What do you think of All Might taking on the appearance of the One-Punch Man here? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, UA Academy, and the world of anime super heroes!

