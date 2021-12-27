My Hero Academia’s Creator Honors Bleach with Anniversary Artwork

If you aren’t caught up with the latest news, well – you should know Bleach is getting back in the saddle. After closing its doors nearly a decade ago, the supernatural series is expected to return to TV next fall. Tite Kubo will oversee Ichigo’s return to anime as the Soul Reaper has one final arc to finish. And in light of Bleach‘s 20th anniversary, another famous mangaka is giving the Soul Society a colorful makeover.

Of course, the work comes from none other than Kohei Horikoshi, the artist behind My Hero Academia. The artist released a colorful poster all about Bleach ahead of its 20th anniversary. It was there Horikoshi gave his take on a surprising Soul Reaper as Mayuri Kurotsuchi wasn’t on fans’ bingo lists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1474883498959908872?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The poster, which you can see below, shows Mayuri sitting down while his usual headgear missing in action. The black-white Soul Reaper looks properly scary here with his wide yellow eyes and teeth. His white captain’s robe is hard to miss given Mayuri’s hunched posture, and in the middle of this, fans can find the scientist’s assistant sitting. Nemu looks the same as ever in her short black robes, but there is no telling what kind of experiments Mayuri has been doing on the android since we last saw her in Bleach.

Mayuri might be one of the strongest captains in Bleach, but his odd disposition doesn’t exactly endear him to fans. Other leaders like Toshiro Hitsugaya and even Byakuya Kuchiki are easier to adore than Horikoshi’s beloved scientist. But when it comes to design, well – there are few captains who can compare to the looks Mayuri serves regularly.

What do you think about Horikoshi’s take on Bleach? Would you want to see Kubo gives his spin on any My Hero Academia characters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.