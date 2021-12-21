New Bleach Anime Reveals Staff and Crew

This year’s Jump Festa had plenty of major anime announcements for fans of the medium to sink their teeth into, with the likes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man revealing lots of new information for their respective series. Arguably, one of the biggest reveals was the trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Bleach’s Thousand Year Blood War Arc, arriving years following the conclusion of the original anime and bringing fans back to the world of the Soul Society as the Shonen reveals the staff and cast for the upcoming episodes.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc was the original ending point for Bleach’s manga, seeing Ichigo and the other members of the Soul Society battling against the wild threat of the Quincy Family and learning quite a few new tricks in the process. Though this was originally thought to be the last time that we’d see the universe created by mangaka Tite Kubo arrive in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the creator of Bleach recently gave us a new chapter that brought us back to the world years following this arc’s conclusion, giving us characters that have aged and even started families of their own. While Kubo has yet to announce if more of Bleach’s manga is coming down the pike, the conclusion of this special chapter certainly hints at it.

The revealed cast and crew for the upcoming anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot includes Tomohisa Taguchi as the series director, Masashi Kudo as the character designer, and Shiro Sagisu handling music. Masashi Kudo has been a part of the Bleach franchise since the beginning as its character designer, though director Taguchi is new to the series, having previously worked on Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, Gate, Persona, and many other anime properties. Shiro Sagisu himself has long been a part of the Bleach series, while also supplying soundtracks for the likes of Attack On Titan, Berserk, Evangelion, Shin Godzilla, and more.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc is set to arrive in October of next year, bringing back the beloved members of the Soul Society as fans wait to hear what the future of Bleach will be and whether Tite Kubo is planning to create a new ongoing series to follow Ichigo and company.

Are you hyped for the return of Bleach?