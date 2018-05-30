‘My Hero Academia’ Assembles Its Anime Avengers

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode saw the pro heroes form their own Avengers-style team, in order to deliver a decisive response to the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad attack on the U.A. summer training camp. Needless to say, fans are excited to see what happens next!

As was revealed in the image above, All Might has now drawn together a collection of some of the top pro heroes in the business. That team includes (from R to L):

All Might (Quirk: All for One) – The most powerful and famous hero in the world, and Izuku’s mentor.

Best Jeanist (Quirk: Fiber manipulation) – The most flamboyant and fashionable of the pro heroes.

Edgeshot (Quirk: Foldabody) – The ninja-style "Mr. Fantastic" of the pro hero world.

Endeavor (Quirk: Hell Flame) – All Mights biggest competitor and Shoto Todoroki's fiery, abusive father.

Tiger (Quirk: Pliabody) – The Transgender member of the Wild Wild Pussycats steps up to All Might's team for redemption after losing a student during the training camp.

Gang Orca (Quirk: Killer Whale) – A formidable aquatic fighter, Orca has all the powers and abilities of a super killer whale.

Kamui Woods (Quirk: Arbor) – The mysterious Woods can manipulate the wood on his body, for offensive and defensive purposes.

Mt. Lady (Quirk: Gigantification) – Mt. Lady's growth power and beauty make her one of the more popular pro heroes.

Thanks to a tracking device planted by Class 1-A student Momo Yaoyorozu, All Might’s team now knows the location where they think hostage student Katsuki Bakugo is being held – but there is in fact a darker threat awaiting them in the nearby Kamino District.

Warning – Mild Spoilers Follow!

Boku No Hero Academia manga fans and anime fans paying close attention to this latest episode realize that Momo’s plan to weld a tracking device to the Nomu that attacked the training camp was only halfway successful. Momo’s tracking beacon actually leads to a massive Nomu production factory hidden on Kamino (hence the Star Wars reference). As the latest episodes shows, Bakugo is actually being held at the bar that Tomuro Shigaraki uses as the Vanguard Action Squad’s base of operations.

What ensues next is Bakugo having to battle the Vanguard Action Squad for his own freedom, while Class 1-A and All Might’s team descend on the Nomu factory in Kamino, finally drawing out All Might’s nemesis, All For One! The anime designs for All For One were recently revealed, as the villain will be appearing in the next batch of upcoming episodes. Stay tuned!

How are you enjoying My Hero Academia season 3 so far? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.