My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Impressive Genderbent Take on Bakugo’s Fantasy Look

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular action manga and anime series out today, and in its five year tenure of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump one of the most popular spins among fans was the surprising fantasy world series creator Kohei Horikoshi imagined his characters into. This fantasy alternate universe popped up in both the original manga series and in one of the ending theme sequences for the anime, and fans haven’t stopped thinking about them since.

One way fans have been keeping this fantasy alternate universe alive is through cosplay, and one particular genderbent take on Bakugo’s memorable fantasy attire has been a big hit with fans. Check it out below!

Cosplay Artist @caytiecosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) has been picking up steam among fans for her take on Bakugo’s fantasy world look. It was a fierce new look for the hero that fans were instantly fond of upon its first reveal, and has some new twists in the costume in order to make up for Bakugo’s shirtlessness in the original. Bakugo has been a popular source of fierce genderbent cosplay, but cool takes on the character like this prove just how popular a full fantasy spin-off of the series would be.

The Fantasy AU of the series has seen some debate among fans, however, as Yaoyorozu’s outfit has sparked some controversy for her bikini armor. That’s not the only controversy surrounding the character either. Although Yaoyorozu’s look is a popular one to bring to life through cosplay, it’s been the center of debate of several censorship arguments and the like. But that won’t stop cosplay, however, as cool genderbent takes on characters like this are finding new ways that highlight the series’ characters without inviting any of these arguments.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.