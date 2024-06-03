My Hero Academia Epilogue Reveals the Truth of Bakugo's Injuries

My Hero Academia has taught its pros how to take a hit and keep on moving. Time and again, our faves have found themselves injured in battle, and those wounds only got worse when the final war against All For One began. At last, My Hero Academia has wrapped the nasty feud as the manga is now moving into an extended hiatus. And as such, we have learned the true impact behind the injuries Bakugo Katsuki earned during the war.

The truth came to light in My Hero Academia chapter 424 as it kickstarted the manga's epilogue. With the war done, fans are reunited with Bakugo in the hospital as he is told some harsh news by a familiar doctor. The man who treated Aizawa after his amputation is the one overseeing Bakugo's care, and he made it clear that two of Bakugo's wounds are not going to heal: his arms and his heart.

"This is the best we could hope for," the doctor tells Bakugo and the boy's parents after a long surgery on his limbs and organs. "A great number of bone segments had to be joined and set. I can't guarantee that any amount of rehabilitation will give him back the use of the arm. If he's determined to work as a hero, he could consider a prosthesis like Mirko."

Continuing, the doctor makes sure to mention the damage done to Bakugo's heart and lungs. Edgeshot gave his life to patch the boy up enough in battle to keep him alive, but still, the damage done to Bakugo was severe.

"More than your arm, the problem is your heart. You'd be dead without Edgeshot's masterful suturing which helped restart your heart and lungs. I have no idea how you managed to keep fighting in that state, and I'm frankly flabbergasted that you blasted your way across several kilometers after that."

Clearly, Bakugo's recovery will be an uphill battle, and he is far from alone there. Deku and All Might have their own wounds to tend to, and the same goes for several other Class 1-A stars. Uraraka and Todoroki also left the battlefield with some serious injuries, so the whole class will need to recoup in the war's wake. And as for what awaits them in the future, well – the epilogue of My Hero Academia will let us know.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia revelation? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!