My Hero Academia: You're Next Promo Introduces Two Original Characters

My Hero Academia will be hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer with its next big movie, and My Hero Academia: You're Next is introducing two of its new original characters with their first looks! My Hero Academia is now in the works on its fourth feature film that will showcase more of the time in between Seasons 6 and 7 of the TV anime. Exploring more of the ruined Japan thanks to the fights between the heroes and villains, a new crop of villains is rising to cause trouble for Deku and the others long before All For One and Tomura Shigaraki make their final move.

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be hitting theaters in Japan in just a few more months, and with it will be introducing two new original characters at the center of its mysterious story. These include Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, a member of a mysterious new family, and Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, a butler for the Scervino family who's been hunting after Anna for some reason. It's yet to be revealed how they tie into the new movie, but you can check out their official character designs below.

What Is My Hero Academia: You're Next?

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

The story for the new film is still being kept a mystery, but Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

If you wanted to see more My Hero Academia, you can now check out all seven seasons currently available now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The original My Hero Academia manga is now available with both Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.