‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Proves Bakugo Is Way Smarter Than You Realized

My Hero Academia fans tend to have strong feelings when it comes to Class 1-A’s most explosive student. Bakugo Katsuki may have the drive to become a hero, but fans are quick to question his temper and intelligence.

However, it seems they don’t need to fret over the latter because Bakugo might just be a genius.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when a now-viral post came out batting for Bakugo. The piece, which user @breemeup shared, goes in on how the student’s first Pro Hero name was more clever than crazed.

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh holy shit???? This kid is a genius how long do you think it took him to come up with this name? Do you think he’s had this name in mind since he was a kid??? GOD pic.twitter.com/zm2uRWUR1x — based chad bree 🌈@ quizsnacks zine 🌈 (@breemeup) August 26, 2018

As you may remember, Bakugo was one of the students who had to rethink their Pro Hero name after Midnight shot it down. According to the English translation, the name the hero-in-training went with was King Explosive Murder, a rather juvenile alias to most. However, in the original text, this name had way more nuance.

“It’s not explained here, but Bakugou’s hero name is brilliant,” the post reads.

As the piece explains, the student really named himself Bakusatsuo in Japanese. Not only does that alias sound like a riff off Bakugo, but it is also a pun.

“[It] is a pun based around the word ‘explosion’ (bakuhatsu), replacing the second half of ‘explosion’ with ‘kill’ (satsu) and then tacking on the last bit of his real name —ou which sounds like the suffix that means ‘king’,” the post writes.

“So ‘King Explosion Murder’ is almost literally what he wants his hero name to be, but it’s actually a fairly awesome pun instead of just absolutely ludicrous like it comes off in English.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you see Bakugo a bit differently now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!