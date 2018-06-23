New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Reveal Bakugo’s Mom

My Hero Academia‘s third season has undergone a major shift that will change the scope of the series going forward, but the characters themselves have yet to fully experience the emotional weight of the last few events.

The start of this will begin in the next episode of the series, as fans are introduced to not only a great amount of angst, but some new parents as well. Notably, Bakugo’s parents, who must feel some kind of way after Bakugo’s kidnapping.

Episode 50 is titled “The Beginning of the End, the End of the Beginning” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“The nightmare of Kamino comes to a close! What happens to those left behind?

The world has lost the Symbol of Peace, All Might…!? The time has come for All Might to finally release the last of his energy to defeat All For One, bringing the night of Kamino to a close! However, because he is no longer the No. 1 hero now, the world loses its Symbol of Peace and spirals into a frenzy!! As the last of All Might’s power fades, Deki is once again lost. Within this, All Might’s words call out to him!?”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.