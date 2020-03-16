My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Bakugo’s Best Look to Life

My Hero Academia‘s roster is stacked with some of the most popular heroes and villains in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and a lot of that is due to the dynamic costume designs and looks from series creator Kohei Horikoshi. One of the characters that sits right on the top is Katsuki Bakugo, who surprisingly has gone through very few visual changes over the course of the series thus far when compared to characters like Izuku Midoriya. But the was one major costume change that fans absolutely wanted to see more of as soon as they got a quick glimpse at it.

Celebrating the results for My Hero Academia‘s fifth character popularity poll released alongside Chapter 254 of the series last December, Horikoshi shared a dynamic color spread of the top ten winning characters with hyper elaborate costumes that shifted what a lot of them looked like for the better. Bakugo himself was armored like a tank with tons of extra accessories and weapons.

Artist @ragegearprops (who you can find on Instagram here) surprisingly brought this super weaponized version of Bakugo’s costume to life, and proves that it’s the best look for the hero introduced yet. Seeing it so well translated to the real world is a great argument that Bakugo might want to expand his clothing repertoire in the future. Check it out:

Bakugo’s one of the most set in his ways type of heroes in the series. In fact, much of his journey so far has seen him come to grips with how his worldview is changing when put up against so many other skilled heroes, and as he begins to learn about the greater world, he’s beginning to open up on a new level as well.

The series has really only seen him change his look for the Winter, but perhaps he might make some more changes as he continues to grow into his new hero dream! But what do you think? How did you feel about seeing this new look for Bakugo in the manga? Would this work as his full costume from now on? Does it work better in live-action than in the series? Should Bakugo change his look more often? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!