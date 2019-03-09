‘My Hero Academia’ Awards New Provisional Hero Licenses

My Hero Academia‘s manga is beginning to move on from the Joint Training arc as it sets up plenty of major moving pieces for the future. One of its big moves is seeing some new characters officially get their Provisional Hero Licenses.

After failing the Provisional Hero License Exam the first time around, and attending supplementary lessons for the months after, Bakugo and Todoroki have finally obtained their Provisional Hero Licenses in the latest chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a time skip takes them from November to December following the Joint Training arc, it’s mentioned in Chapter 218 that Todoroki and Bakugo’s secondary hero course is finally coming to an end. If they pass their test, then everyone in Class 1-A will officially have their licenses.

The next page of the chapter then sees Bakugo and Todoroki taking on their second exam attempt alongside Shiketsu’s Inasa Yoarashi and Camie Utsushimi (who bonded with Todoroki and Bakugo through the secondary course). Gang Orca’s all too happy to test them once more, but it’s probably a facade he’s putting on. He previously tried to hide how proud he is of this group in an earlier chapter by covering it with an antagonistic attitude, and it happens the same way here.

While the test itself is not shown, as the chapter instead builds the mystique of a new group of villains, the results are revealed toward the end of the chapter. When a group of villains attack some citizens, Bakugo and Todoroki quickly jump into action. All Might says they’ve only had their licenses for a half hour, but the two of them aren’t willing to wait to exercise their now official right to be heroes. Now fans will be glued to the series’ next chapter to see what these newly officially crowned heroes will do.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!