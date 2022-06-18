My Hero Academia Baseball Collaboration Celebrates New OVA

My Hero Academia is set to come back to the small screen later this year, with Studio Bones adapting the story of the War Arc for its sixth season, though the young heroes of UA Academy have returned via two new original video animations that have landed in Japan. With one focusing on Endeavor's Hero Agency, the other sees both the students and teachers of Class 1-A splitting up into baseball teams for a brand new exhibition. Now, new art has arrived for My Hero Academia to collaborate with a real-life baseball team in Japan.

The Shonen franchise released new images for this baseball collaboration, which will see the young heroes created by Kohei Horikoshi teaming up with the Yomiuri Giants of the Central League and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks of the Pacific League:

The official description of this new original video animation for My Hero Academia, which will premiere for fans in North America at this year's Anime Expo, reads as such:

"HLB stands for "Hero League of Baseball" – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball!

It's game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ("Orcas" and "Lionels") to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their Quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?"

On top of this OVA, another was released at the same time which focuses on Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki during their time as a part of Endeavor's Hero Agency, attempting to sharpen their skills and learn all that they can from the number one hero:

"Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki participate in an internship under the No.1 hero, Endeavor's agency. One of their tasks these days is to find a villain ("Smiley") who draws doodles in the city. However, since the urgency is so low, they let other pro-heroes solve this case.

One day, Smiley draws a doodle on Endeavor's house! Being furious, Endeavor himself and the 1-A trio go out to get the villain. However, Smiley's Quirk turns out to be something ridiculous but powerful… It is to make anyone who looks into his eyes laugh hysterically! Can the team capture the villain and stop laughing!?"

As it stands, a North American release for these OVAs has yet to be revealed.

