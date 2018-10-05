‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Big 3, Overhaul’s English Voice Actors

My Hero Academia‘s Big 3, the top three students of U.A. High School, are some of the key players in the fourth season of the series. There’s also the villain’s side of things, where a brand new villain has come into the fray, ready to tear up the fourth season.

Before Funimation’s English dub wraps the third season, it has to explore these four new players a bit more. Now fans know the voices behind their English portrayals.

Tamaki Amajiki – Aaron Dismuke

Nejire Hado – Lindsey Seidel

Mirio Togata – Ricco Fajardo

Funimation announced on Twitter that Aaron Dismuke (Fullmetal Alchemist’s Alphonse Elric) will be voicing the shy Tamaki Amajiki, Lindsey Seidel (Assassination Classroom’s Nagisa Shiota) will be performing the curious girl Nejire Hado, and Ricco Fajardo (Assassination Classroom‘s Itone Horibe) will be voicing the top student with the memorable face, Mirio Togata.

Funimation also confirmed that the voice of Kai Chisaki, otherwise known by his villain name Overhaul, will be provided by Kellen Goff (Funtime Freddy in Five Nights at Freddy’s). The Big 3 and Overhaul do send out the third season with a bang. But fair warning to simuldub fans of the series that there is a major cliffhanger coming at the end of the third season.

Though the series was quickly confirmed to have a fourth season in the works (which has already started production), that doesn’t mean the sting of the third season’s ending goes away. The series’ third season was the most popular one release yet, so now there are even more fans waiting for the big return of My Hero Academia than ever. But at least fans of the English dub release of the series get just a few more new experiences.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.