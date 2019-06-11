My Hero Academia Fans React To The Big Three’s Anime Designs

The fourth season of My Hero Academia is looking to land this fall and with its arrival, it will re-introduce the characters of the “Big Three”. These three students of UA Academy are considered to be the “best of the best”, with the trio consisting of Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki respectively. Each student has their own unique “quirk” with Mirio having the ability to phase through solid objects, Nejire having the power to create shockwaves from her limbs, and Tamaki with the insane quirk of being able to turn his limbs into whatever he had eaten last.

The Big Three were already highly anticipated by fans of the series for season four, but with the reveal of their hero costumes, My Hero Academia fanatics are freaking out!

from discussion Season 4 anime character designs for The Big 3.

Some fans of My Hero Academia know that when the Big Three put on their hero costumes, they mean business.

It is indeed “they” and be sure to check them out this fall as they’re sure to be a big part of the series moving forward!

My man Suneater lookin dope af pic.twitter.com/DJhVBnEVi4 — 🄾🄻🄸🅅🄰🅂 (@Olivas_Alannn) June 6, 2019

It’s appropriate to throw in some Gurren Lagen when refrencing the cool factor of Tamaki, aka Suneater.

from discussion Season 4 anime character designs for The Big 3.

We will not contest this Reddit user’s claim of Mirio Togata’s “unit status”.

from discussion Season 4 anime character designs for The Big 3.

This Reddit user isn’t just excited to see these characters in the anime, but also the “Overhaul arc” which promises new fights and new challenges for the students of UA Academy.

Sometimes a simple “thumbs up” from a young hero who still doesn’t have a grasp on his electric powers is all you need!

This baby is amazingly excited for the upcoming season of My Hero Academia with these designs and you should be too!

This Twitter user is especially amped for Nejire’s hero appearance!

What do you think of the hero costume designs for the Big Three? Which hero are you most excited to see in action? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.