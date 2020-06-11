Funimation Preps New Dub Episodes of My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and More

Funimation has got a lock on dubbed anime, and it made a name for itself in new ways after it began simuldubbing shows each season. The company's usual release schedule got twisted when the COVID-19 outbreak forced voice actors out of recording studios. But thanks to a new update, fans know Funimation will be releasing new episodes of My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and more.

The company confirmed a new batch of dubbed episodes will be released starting next week. The next show up to bat Darwin's Game on June 12 along with Asteroid in Love.

"We know you’ve all been waiting patiently for news on our SimulDub production, and we hope you enjoyed the return of My Hero Academia with Episode 84, recorded entirely from home," Funimation said about its ongoing dub efforts.

🚨 A HUGE batch of dubs is incoming! 🚨 🔹 My Hero Academia EP 87

🔹 Black Clover EP 125

🔹 Nekopara EP 12

🔹 Darwin's Game EP 9

🔹 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen EP 10

🔹 Hatena Illusion EP 8

🔹 Asteroid in Love EP 10-12 Find out more: https://t.co/irK60iBcvl pic.twitter.com/afdwU0hfeZ — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 10, 2020

"As part of our continued promise, we’ll keep you posted on your favorites as the amazing actors, engineers and directors continue the at-home dubbing process. So please stay tuned and, as always, thank you for watching!"

After the simuldubs return tomorrow, they will be followed by My Hero Academia episode 87 on June 14. The next show is Black Clover with episode 125 on June 14 before Sorcerous Stabber Orphen rounds out the new list of Funimation episodes on June 16.

