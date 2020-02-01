My Hero Academia Shares Hilariously NSFW Camie Scene

Now that My Hero Academia‘s fourth season brought Izuku Midoriya’s first work study to an end in an explosive way, the series revisited how the previous failures Bakugo and Todoroki were spending their time as the rest of their class was advancing in their hero work. It turns out that they have been attending lessons as part of a special Remedial Course along with all of the other prospective heroes who didn’t pass the second phase of the Hero License Exam. The last episode of the series also revealed that this batch of failures in this course also included Inasa Yoarashi and Camie Utsushimi from Shiketsu High School.

Camie’s big return to the series was one of the many fans had been waiting for ever since the character was introduced during the Hero License Exam in the third season. Although it was eventually revealed that this “Camie” was actually Toga in disguise, the real Camie turned out to be not too far off from the flirty persona Toga put on during the exam.

This comes as a result of her skin tight hero gear, and when she was tasked with the new mission of settling down a group of rowdy kids alongside Todoroki, Bakugo, and Yoarashi, the latest episode revealed one hilarious NSFW twist on having such a tight suit around a bunch of kids. She’s pretty vulnerable:

the kid pinched Camie’s butt rofl!! pic.twitter.com/tFPHedXJVE — cai ❀ hinata shoyou lovebot (@holakenma) February 1, 2020

Camie Utsushimi’s introduction to the series was a pretty huge one, but the Remedial Course arc is beginning to reveal the differences between Camie’s real personality and the Toga impersonation. Her slightly more revealing outfit stays the same, however, and this was a huge hit with one of the young boys. But the young girls, seeing Camie getting so close to this boy, quickly grew jealous and one of them pinched her butt.

This wouldn’t be the wildest thing in the series, and is pretty innocent in terms of kid shenanigans, but Camie’s perspective of the situation highlights certain aspects of her character design. It’s one of the reason fans fell in love with Camie in the first place, and the real Camie is already continuing that hilarious trend.

Are you happy to see Camie — the real Camie — in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.