My Hero Academia Cast Reveals Their Biggest Hopes For Season 4

With each passing day, the return of the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the League of Villains inches ever closer. With Season 4 of My Hero Academia set to air this fall, we had the fantastic opportunity to sit down with both the English and Japanese voice actors of the upcoming season and see what their biggest hopes were for their characters when the next batch of new episodes dropped later this year.

We had the opportunity to present this question to Kaori Nazuka (Japanese Voice of Hagakure), Jason Liebrecht (English Voice of Dabi), Ricco Fajardo (English Voice of Mirio), Kellen Goff (English Voice of Overhaul), and David Matgrana (English Voice of Todoroki), learning more about each actor’s hopes for their characters in this upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the answers from the fantastic voice actors below:

Kaori Nazuka (Voice of Hagakure): Of course, in My Hero Academia, there are so many unique characters we’ve seen so more. But it just gets even crazier the more unique characters and unique powers. We’re having a lot of fun recording right now in Japan. There’s a lot of fun moments and moments that will make you a little teary. As far as Hagakure is concerned, I always ask the creators, Hey, maybe she can have more power in battle. Maybe she can be more useful in battle.

Jason Liebrecht (Voice of Dabi): I really want to know who in the heck I am. I really want the answer to that question. He’s deeply hurt, and I want to know what happened.

Ricco Fajardo (Voice of Mirio): Tag up with my homie Justin Briner, Midoriya.

Kellen Goff (Voice of Overhaul): There’s a lot of battles on big scale, and I am excited to see how they translate from the manga to the anime screen.

David Matgrana (Voice of Todoroki): I have some yearning as an actor to have Todoroki to find a place where he feels like he did something well or he accomplished something he’s proud of.

What are you most looking forward to checking out in the next season of My Hero Academia? Who has been your favorite character in the series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and My Hero Academia!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.