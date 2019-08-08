My Hero Academia Cast Reveals Their Heroes’ Marvel Counterparts

The world of superheroes, across multiple mediums, has clearly taken the world by storm. In the world of the Hollywood movies, it’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the world of anime and manga, it’s the aspiring heroes of UA Academy in My Hero Academia. Recently, we had the opportunity to sit down with a number of different English voice actors from the series, presenting the question of which of their characters they bring to life that they’d like to see team up with certain MCU heroes!

We had the opportunity to present this question to Justin Cook (English Voice of Kirishima), Patrick Seitz (English Voice of Endeavor), Ricco Fajardo (English Voice of Mirio), Kellen Goff (English Voice of Overhaul), and David Matgrana (English Voice of Todoroki), learning more about which Marvel characters they’d like to see team up with their characters from the universe of My Hero Academia while attending the recent convention Anime Expo:

Comicbook.com: Who would you like your My Hero Academia character to team up with some the comic book superhero world?

David: Todoroki and Hulk

Kellen: Mr. Fantastic and Overhaul

Patrick: Squirrel Girl and Endeavor — I think you want to be mad at her all the time, but she’s just so bubbly, it’s like, “I’d like to be mad, but I’m less mad than I’d like to be right now.”

Ricco: Mirio and Shadowcat

Justin: Kirishima and Captain Marvel/Captain America — My original thought an answer was was Captain America, but I think it would have to be one of those two because I think in that kind of situation, and we yeah he’s got to acquire it and he’s got to, he’s got to think that they’re fighting for something that’s, you know, theoretical.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.