‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Startling All For One, Izuku Connection

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc is nearing its end in the manga, and now Midoriya is beginning to explore many of the mysteries that have cropped up around One For All during the course of the joint training exercise with Class 1-B.

The latest chapter of the series teases an even deeper connection between Midoriya and All For One, which has been alluded to in the past, but is getting even more sinister as Midoriya begins to unlock One For All’s hidden recesses.

Following an intense training session with Bakugo in which Bakugo was trying his hardest to activate Midoriya’s newly acquired Blackwhip Quirk, the two of them talk with All Might about Midoriya’s newest One For All questions. All Might unfortunately had no idea that One For All was evolving in such a way, nor did he know about all the old Quirks still resting within it. But Bakugo raises an interesting point about All For One.

Midoriya mentions how the predecessors told him the time was right and guesses some external factor was triggering it, and Bakugo suggests it could be All For One’s doing. Mentioning how All For One essentially created One For All as it is because it’s an offshoot of his own Quirks, the fact that All For One has multiple quirks as well makes him just like Midoriya.

This gets to Midoriya’s head as it’s yet another thing to worry about, and this connection has been alluded to in the past. When Midoriya first had the dream in which he saw the first user of One For All (All For One’s brother). Around the same time, the manga briefly shifted to All For One sitting in Tartarus seemingly smiling because he sensed the approaching “singularity” that was alluded to in Midoriya’s dream.

Given All For One’s conversation with All Might hinted that All For One had another plan in motion even while sitting in Tartarus, it could mean that Midoriya’s going to come face to face with the big villain sooner than he would hope. Especially if they share a connection of power.

