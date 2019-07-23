New My Hero Academia Chapter Has Fans Talking About Anime Censorship

Anime fans are well aware that each adaptation undergoes some changes to make it suitable for an anime broadcast, and Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is certainly not a stranger to these adjustments. Elements such as character designs, implied nudity, and violence have been toned down for the anime adaptation, and the latest chapter of the series has fans wondering just what it will be like when the anime finally covers it.

Chapter 236 of the series recently went live, and it features one of the darkest, violent, and outright heartbreaking moments of the series to date. It’s depiction of certain scenes are so brutal, there’s been a debate over just how much will change for the anime.

Warning! Major spoilers for Chapter 236 of My Hero Academia below!

In a flashback to Shigaraki’s life with his family before being taken in by All For One, his powers are activated due to aggressive emotional and physical abuse by his father. With his hatred unchecked, his decay Quirk began to go out of control and begins to rip apart his family members at the seams. First his dog, Mon, falls apart into bloody chunks, then his sister, mother, grandparents, and finally his father.

As suspected, this was a gruesome sight, and is one of the more gruesome events in the manga thus far. Horikoshi has depicted this kind of violence before as characters were turned into bloody masses during the Shie Hassakai arc left and right, but Chapter 236 depicts the body chunks in pools of blood.

Viscera and the like is obscured, and that might be how the anime chooses to depict the moment as well. The amount of detail is surprising, but it’s not exactly like it’ll be impossible to depict in the anime adaptation. The manga sees Shigaraki’s family break into bloody chunks, with hair and the like flying around, but much of it is coated in shadow and heavy blacks. This won’t be too hard to accomplish the same effect in the anime, but there might be a decrease in the amount of actual blood shed.

The real test will be how the anime depicts the violence in the Shie Hassakai arc coming in Season 4, as Shigaraki’s origin story won’t be in the anime for quite some time. The manga has gotten bloodier as Midoriya and the other characters have gotten older, but this arc in particular has increased its amount of violence as the villains fight one another.

Do you think this will be toned down for the anime? Or is there a chance that by the time My Hero Academia’s anime gets to this point it’ll be ready to show this much gruesome blood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.