My Hero Academia Shows How Much Izuku Has Rubbed Off on All Might

My Hero Academia is a story all about how Izuku Midoriya will become the number one hero someday, and a major part of his story is how All Might took him under his wing as his successor. Fans saw early on how Midoriya began to look more heroic as he began to emulate All Might more, but as the series progressed, it evolved to a point where Midoriya had to get outside of All Might’s shadow in order to actually grow as a hero in his own right.

This is especially evident in the manga recently as All Might’s retirement from the hero world has started to see him emulate Midoriya even more. In the latest chapter of the series, fans even see him working his tail off studying and researching to better help Midoriya understand One For All.

Chapter 241 of the series finally returned its focus to the heroes after a villainous arc, and All Might has been gathering together information about the previous One For All vestiges. After seeing Midoriya suddenly unleash a quirk belonging to a former user during the Joint Training arc, he has seemingly spent the two weeks that followed forming a notebook (which notably resembles Midoriya’s famous notebook) full of whatever information he could find.

Although there’s currently no detail as to what this new information will provide, it’s clear that it’ll help Midoriya progress with his ability. Ever since All Might’s fight with All For One, fans have started seeing All Might grow fonder of Midoriya on a mentorship level. Even taking on Midoriya’s quality to quickly think of a strategy to win his fight (which All For One even noted as being out of character for the former number one hero), All Might has been bringing his walls down the more he works with Midoriya.

Just as Midoriya has become more confident, All Might has begun to show more of his “true” self. And it turns out his true self is starting to look a lot light Midoriya. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how the two will emulate each other more as the series continues and gets more arduous.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.