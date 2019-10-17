My Hero Academia Teases Endeavor and Hawks’ Big Plans

Hawks is in quite the sticky situation. Continuing to work undercover in order to learn more about, and eventually bring down, the Paranormal Liberation Front, the number two hero is going to need some serious help. When he recently encountered his friend, and the current number one, fire based hero, Endeavor, Hawks slipped him a secret message that lays out what he is looking to do. With the plan discovered by Endeavor, it seems that the heroes of My Hero Academia are looking down the barrel of a big fight coming their way, with little time to prepare.

When Hawks gave Endeavor the Meta Liberation Army book, he highlighted certain parts of the text in order to send said battle plan to the number one hero. In four months, Hawks asks Endeavor to help him bring down the Paranormal Liberation Front, where all the villains, and the heroes that are working with the 100,000 strong army, will be revealed in one place. How Endeavor and Hawks will prep for four months prior to the assault will surely be revealed, but its clear that the students of UA Academy are going to have a big role in it.

As Endeavor has begun the work study wherein he leads Midoriya, Bakugo, and his own son Todoroki, the number one hero learns that the students of Class 1-A are going to be instrumental in bringing the war to the Paranormal Liberation Front. In four months, not only will the assault begin against this gigantic villainous organization, but Shigaraki will also achieve a level of power that few have managed to grasp in the anime’s franchise.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.