My Hero Academia Reveals A Todoroki Family Spat

The recent chapters of My Hero Academia’s manga have presented us with a brand new challenge for the trio of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki to overcome: work studies under the overbearing number one hero that is Endeavor. The flame based her certainly isn’t winning any father of the year awards and despite bringing the three students into his home for dinner, the tension between Todoroki and his kin is palpable within the home’s walls.

Growing up, Shoto had to deal with a lot in order to live under the same roof as his father. With his sister Fuyimi and his brother Natsuo being considered “failures” by their father, Endeavor didn’t allow them to live under the same roof as the current member of Class 1-A in UA Academy. When all was said and done, they were definitely the lucky ones of the family as Endeavor’s training regiment and horrifying personality made Shoto’s childhood nearly unbearable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this most recent installment, after completing a day of hard training in their work studies, the trio of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto found themselves invited to Endeavor’s home to join in dinner prepared by Fuyumi. The dinner proved to be quite awkward however when Shoto’s past was dug into thanks to his visiting brother, Natsuo, who revealed that he had at one point cooked for his younger sibling. However, it seems that on occasion, Natsuo’s cooking wasn’t allowed to be served to Shoto due to Endeavor’s high standards for his son.

Endeavor’s failures as a father and strict discipline system caused Shoto’s mother to become overcome with stress, burning her son’s face and leaving the mark that we know today. With Natsuo revealing the truth, he excuses himself from the dinner table, stating that he had “spent enough time there”. Needless to say, while it wasn’t a shouting match by any stretch of the imagination, the family of Shoto and Endeavor have a lot of problems to overcome if they want to be a fully functional family unit.

What do you think of the family spat of My Hero Academia? Will Shoto and his pops manage to bury the hatchet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.