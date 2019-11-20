My Hero Academia Reveals Why One Villain Is Obsessed with Endeavor

The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia has shown why the heroes of this world would probably do well with some secret identities of their own. With Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki finishing their dinner with Endeavor and the rest of Shoto’s family, the heroes encounter a villain that is gunning for the number one hero’s head. With this new villain and his unhealthy obsession, it’s clear that the UA Academy trio following in the work study of Endeavor have a brand new challenge to take on, learning just why the terrifying villain Ending is after the flame based hot head.

Following the awkward dinner, it was clear that Endeavor is attempting to not just boost the spirits of his young wards, but their strength as well. As they leave his house, the number one hero comments on the fact that their training needs to be increased, knowing in the back of his mind that the assault against the Paranormal Liberation Front is inching ever closer. As the number one hero continues, they unfortunately hit a very big snag in the form of the villain Ending.

Ending, who is holding Endeavor’s son, and Shoto’s brother, Natsu hostage, wants not just revenge on the professional hero for locking him away many years ago, but has a strange request to boot of him. The horrifying antagonist demands that Endeavor “finish what he started” and kill him with the chapter’s conclusion. Based on this statement, and his general appearance, it’s pretty clear that Ending isn’t playing with a full deck of cards and it will be interesting to see just how powerful this new villain is against not only Endeavor, but the combined might of Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.