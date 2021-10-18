My Hero Academia Creator Apologizes for Manga’s Recent Delays

My Hero Academia‘s creator has apologized to fans for the manga’s recent string of breaks and delays! One of the more surprising elements during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was that while the production of manga magazines like Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine had stalled for a few weeks much like everything else, new chapters restarted releasing on their weekly basis much sooner than expected. This trend has continued well into 2021, but fans might have noticed how certain authors have been taking care to take some more much deserved breaks from these releases whenever necessary.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi is one of such creators who has been taking a few breaks within the last few weeks, and while fans have not seemed to mind waiting an extra week before certain chapters of the series, Horikoshi took the chance to apologize for this shifted schedule anyway. Together with the announcement that the series will be on break in the next issue (and thus will be on yet another brief delay), Horikoshi stated the following in his official author comment of the week with Shonen Jump (as translated by Viz Media), “I’m sorry for all the breaks. My schedule is a mess. I’m getting back on track.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have not seemed to raise an issue with the fact that Horikoshi has chosen to take some breaks over the last few months, and it’s not like it’s a huge wait between new chapters of the series either. For example, the newest break for the series means that Chapter 331 of the series will not be releasing on October 24th as originally scheduled, but will instead be releasing closer to October 30-31 along with the rest of that issue’s Shonen Jump new chapter releases. That also means there’s even more time to catch up!

Fans have been quite enjoying the Final Act of the manga series ever since it kicked off earlier this year, and each new chapter is that much more interesting as we see what kind of new world is ahead of Izuku and the other heroes. But what do you think of My Hero Academia’s recent chapter delays? Have they bothered you? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!