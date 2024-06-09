My Hero Academia Chapter 425 Breaks 4.5 Year Streak

My Hero Academia's manga is now in the midst of an epilogue leading into the series' grand finale, and the newest chapter of the series has broken a nearly five year long streak! My Hero Academia officially ended the war between the heroes and villains, and the creator behind it all has kicked off a special epilogue arc that will bring all of the final threads to a close before the series comes to its end overall. With the epilogue now beginning, Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the young heroes from Class 1-A are returning to their previous lives.

This also includes a return to their regular school lives as well. With how much that has gone down, fans might have forgotten that the entire series has basically taken place within the span of a single year. The end of that school year got waylaid by all of the chaos throughout the war, and with the epilogue now in action, Deku and the others are going back to school. And as @MightyGazelle1 on X has gone viral with fans for pointing out, it's actually been 4.5 years and 172 chapters since they've been seen in the classroom.

You guys aren't ready for this...



The last time we saw all the students together in a classroom was Chapter 253.



That was 1,645 days ago... in other words, 4.5 years 💀 #MHA425 pic.twitter.com/MaD5u38s3o — Mighty (@MightyGazelle1) June 6, 2024

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 Goes Back to School

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 sees Japan begin its long road to recovery following the war, and it's revealed that U.A. Academy finally moved forward with the graduation ceremony for the third year students that got delayed. The Big 3 all leave school, and Deku and the other heroes are finally moving into their second year. It's revealed officially that they are now Class 2-A students with Shota Aizawa even returning as their teacher given the circumstances of the situation.

But while the hero students are actually in school for the first time in a very, very long time, it's going to be much different this time around. It's revealed that Yuga Aoyama will be leaving the school as he wants to atone for helping All For One by becoming a full fledged hero in his own right. In his place, Hitoshi Shinso will be joining Class 2-A as he officially joins the Hero Course (something that was also meant to happen much earlier). As the students join in the reconstruction and recovery efforts, the healing and schooling can truly begin as the series ends.

