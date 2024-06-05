My Hero Academia: What Can We Expect From the Series' Epilogue Arc?

My Hero Academia has officially brought its biggest fight to an end, so what can we expect to see from the manga's epilogue before it all ends once and for all? My Hero Academia finally ended the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki as Izuku Midoriya worked with the rest of the surviving heroes to deal one final blow against the villain and defeat him for good. Thankfully, the newest chapter of the manga confirmed that the fight indeed came to an end so it's time for Deku and the rest of Japan to recover from everything that's happened so far.

My Hero Academia has begun a special epilogue arc that will be exploring Deku and the other young heroes as they recover from the war, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi noted that this will be an extended story that allows the series to come to its proper end. But as for which direction this new epilogue will take, My Hero Academia's newest chapter also teases the stories we'll see in the epilogue with its final moments as it closes out on Deku, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, and even a hint that we'll see the surviving villains end their story.

How Will My Hero Academia End?

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 essentially lays out its plans for the epilogue arc with its final two pages. As Deku mentions that they all needed to go beyond in order to restore peace after the fight, there are brief glimpses at Deku himself, Bakugo, Shoto, and Ochaco before looking at a ruined U.A. Academy building. There's also a tease that we'll see a follow up on the final surviving member of the League of Villains as well, Spinner, with some scales left behind from his monstrous war form.

While fans might want to see extended endings for more of the cast, these select characters highlighted make sense as each of them had a key arc for the final war that fans need to see resolved as it all comes to an end. Deku needs to find out how to be the world's greatest hero, Bakugo needs to learn how to move on without his greatest rival to inspire him, Ochaco potentially needs to resolve her love for Deku, Shoto and the Todoroki family need to have a final comforting one another scene after the Dabi fight, and Spinner needs to see what kind of new world this could potentially be for him after so much prejudice drove him to villainy.

There are many smaller character plots and arcs that will likely not get the full resolution that My Hero Academia fans would want to see because it would be simply too long of an ending. While Horikoshi noted that this will take a bit, it's also not going to be a year long endeavor. There's only going to be a few chapters left at most to close the loop on some of the biggest character arcs, so fans need to brace themselves for the real end of it all.