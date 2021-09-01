My Hero Academia Alters Momo's Controversial Suit in New Promo

✖

My Hero Academia has dealt with its share of drama to date, and some of its top controversies are ongoing. Guys like Endeavor and Bakugo are lightning rods for debate, but you might not suspect Momo of such. However, the heroine is still riling up debate, and it seems the fandom is back at it again thanks to a new promo.

The photo in question went live on social media this week to promo My Hero Academia's latest mobile game. The app can be found in Japan as well as other regions, and it brings the students of Class 1-A to the palm of their hand. Of course, this means Momo is on the roster, but she is pictured in an altered suit as you can see below.

(Photo: Reddit)

The suit is very similar to the one Momo wears most often, but there is a huge difference. The deep v-cut in Momo's costume is not found here. Instead, the risqué cutout is covered with a zipper option, and it totally changes Momo's look.

Clearly, the My Hero Academia edit was done for the sake of modesty, and app stores might have required the extra fabric. After all, services like iOS App Store and the Google App Store have been stricter with their adult content. Games are held to very specific standards in this regard, so Momo's makeover was likely done for logistical reasons. But of course, the artwork has fans buzzing.

This is because plenty of fans have wanted Momo to don a costume like the one seen in this game promo. Yes, anime fans are used to fan-service by now, but Momo's age put her suit under fire from day one. The girl is underage in most parts of the world, and her status as a high school student makes this costume uncomfortable for most. An edit would clear the issue up for most, but others argue Momo should be allowed to express her style no matter how risqué it might be. Midnight was a champion of this idea, and she continues to do so as a pro hero.

Now, the debate is back at the fandom's forefront, and it seems it will never end. My Hero Academia is likely not going to edit Momo's suit, and there is no promise her pro costume will be any more modest. But if you ever wondered what could have been, this My Hero Academia promo sets it up perfectly.

What do you think of this costume swap? Should My Hero Academia make this suit canon...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.