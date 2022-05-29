My Hero Academia Hypes Final Act With Terrifying Villains Promo

✖

My Hero Academia has been tearing its way through the final war between the heroes and villains in the latest phase of the Final Act, and a terrifying new promo is showcasing all of the chilling villains fans have been introduced to over the course of the series so far! As Kohei Horikoshi inches closer and closer to the grand finale of the series with each new chapter, it's been made clear that both the heroes and villains are carrying quite a lot of weight into their final battle. Because while the heroes have been struggling, it's oddly been the same for the villains as well.

As fans have seen in the chapters leading into the final conflict between the hero and villain sides, the villains have gone through just as much trauma as some of the best and brightest heroes. Through the looks at each of their origin stories, it's been revealed just how much is riding on their success in the final battle. But because of their monstrous nature, it's a tougher pill to swallow that can seemingly only be solved in battle at the end of the day. Now the villains take the center of stage of My Hero Academia's newest promo celebrating the Final Act and Volume 34 of the series that you can check out below:

One of the biggest strengths behind My Hero Academia as a whole has been how each of the villains is just as compelling as the heroes. It's been explained that the pro hero system is far less black and white than it had seemed at first, and there are many on both sides that have fallen through the cracks as a result. This has been the crux behind most of the villain origin stories too as they have been failed by the hero society in various ways and essentially bred into the villains they are to this day.

As the final war between both sides continues, it's clear that the villains days are numbered but at the same time it's unclear how each of these respective battles will end. Winning the fight will solve the problems for now, but it's still going to have to deal with many more problems in the future. But what do you think? How do you feel about the way My Hero Academia has handled its villain stories? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!