New My Hero Academia Sketch Turns Shoto Into a Samurai

✖

My Hero Academia is currently telling the story of its grand finale, with the heroes of UA Academy teaming up once again within the pages of the manga for what might be the last time as they fight against the nefarious forces of All For One. With Shoto Todoroki coming face-to-face against Dabi, the flame wielding member of the League of Villains who has more than a few ties with the hot and cold hero, the artist behind Vigilantes has drawn Shoto in a new way by imagining him as a wandering samurai in front of a moonlit field.

The current artist of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Betten Court, has been telling the spin-off story for years now, with this unique story not just taking the opportunity to follow the young vigilante Crawler as he operates outside of the system, but also to tell stories from the early lives of some heavy hitters within UA Academy. With characters such as Aizawa, Midnight, Present Mic, Mirko, and more being given stories from when they were fighting crime at a younger age, fans certainly wouldn't mind if Vigilantes one day received an anime adaptation to help fill in some of the gaps when it comes to the main series.

Betten Court shared the new artwork of Shoto as a samurai as a way of congratulating Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia, on the thirty-fourth volume of the manga series, which focused on the terrifying battle between the hero known as Star And Stripe and the villain Shigaraki:

Betten Court congrats Horikoshi –



Congratulations on the release of My Hero Academia Volume 34! I drew Todoroki-kun in kimono for no particular reason ..! pic.twitter.com/3FQ2JcqTnC — Atsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) May 1, 2022

This fall will see the return of My Hero Academia's anime with its sixth season, which will see the young heroes taking part in the War Arc, the massive battle that sees the crime fighters of Class 1-A taking on the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With each of the heroes set to have their own moments in this major war for the fate of hero society, expect Shoto Todoroki to be able to show off his Quirk in some big ways.

While the final battle between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki might not be the biggest battle of the final storyline of My Hero Academia, it certainly may change the tide of the fight itself depending on who wins between this war of siblings.

What do you think of this new take on Shoto Todoroki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.