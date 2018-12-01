‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals How Powerful its Classes Are

My Hero Academia’s latest manga has pit Class 1-A against Class 1-B in a training exercise, and fans have been surprised by just how much each of the students have improved over the course of the series.

The latest chapter has just a few of the latest examples of how powerful each of these classes are. Which is good considering the series has been focused on other things for a while.

Class 1-A has had their hands full with Class 1-B as 1-B as a whole has been strengthening and practicing all of their techniques while Class 1-A has been distracted by the League of Villains’, Bakugo’s kidnapping, the Hero License Exam, and many more things that have distracted Class 1-A from traditional training and exercises for the most part.

Class 1-B has been exceptional during the current arc of the series as they have used multiple team strategies to take 1-A by surprise. The latest chapter sees Bakugo, Jiro, Sato, and Sero faced off against some peculiar 1-B members, and they are quickly overwhelmed. After Tokage’s quirk reveals she can split herself apart, this technique rounds up Bakugo’s team into a single area, which Bondo then locks down with his quick-hardening glue quirk.

Jiro is nearly taken out by an attacking Kamakiri before she’s saved by Bakugo, and fans have been loving how much of a focus the students are getting this arc. The last two arcs of the series have focused on other elements of the series such as Endeavor becoming the top hero, and Class 1-A readying for the Culture Festival, so it’s been quite a while since the series has confirmed battle power of the heroes in training.

The fights in the current arc have resulted in new abilities being revealed from old favorites as well as an exploration of Shinso, who could potentially join the Hero Course full time depending on the results of this exercise. But with all of this confirmation of new powers, there is a foreboding sense that the series is leading up to its next major baddie that only the students can handle with their current stronger selves.

