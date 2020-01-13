My Hero Academia Cosplayer Genderbends Hawks in Gorgeous Photo

My Hero Academia has seen its fandom come a long way over the years. From the start, readers knew there was something special about the series, and that fandom only grew as the anime came along. Now, you can find every sort of fan in the community, and one of them has impressed us all with their take on high-flying hero.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as sparkle.stache shared their work with fans, and it drummed up buzz quickly. The piece itself focuses on Hawk and turns the top Pro Hero into a genderbent masterpiece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got to genderbend my favorite birb! I love Hawks so much!!!! I wore him to Anime Los Angeles this weekend and had such a wonderful time,” the cosplayer shared.

As you can see above, the cosplay has several layers to unpack. First, you can see this look has Hawks’ wings spread out. The cosplayer is wearing an apparatus on her back that brings the wings out, and the appendages are double-layered with red feathers. Obviously, some sort of material was used to make each of the feathers, but their spot-on placement is wowing fans.

Of course, this is a genderbent look, so that means Hawks is redone with a more feminine design. That is why the My Hero Academia cosplayer is rocking a curly bob as well as a black-and-white singlet with shiny thigh socks. There are parts of the look which come straight from the anime though, and that can be found with Hawks’ glasses, belt, and lined coat.

So far, fans of the anime haven’t met Hawks in full, but he has shown up in passing. Fans expect the final arc of season four to introduce the character in its final minute, so here’s to hoping the Pro Hero makes their official debut soon.

What do you think about this stunning My Hero Academia cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.