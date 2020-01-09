My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Bakugo In Chains For Sports Festival

One of the most action packed arcs in My Hero Academia came early in the form of the Sports Festival storyline. In this arc, the aspiring heroes of Class 1-A squared off against one another in competition and battle in order to show off their skills to onlookers across the world. With their potential professional careers being impacted by the proceedings, Midoriya and his classmates laid everything on the table. With Bakugo going far, one fan has decided to honor the Sports Festival arc with their amazing cosplay!

Instagram Cosplayer Nevircosplay shared this amazing recreation of Bakugo in chains, having received the first place award for the Sports Festival, but being bound in chains thanks in part to his fiery attitude and his inability to control his emotions following his battle against Shoto Todoroki:

Bakugo has acted as an interesting foil to Midoriya, attempting to become one of the greatest heroes in the world despite his temper. With his power to create explosions through his body, the bombastic hero has continued training and even managing to work on his explosive personality to boot.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.