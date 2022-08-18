My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Top Hero, Best Jeanist, a Fem Makeover

The Final Arc is taking place in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga. With each of the members of Class 1-A represented in the battle against All For One, a number of professional heroes are lending a major assist in helping to save Hero Society from destruction. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life one of the top professional heroes in the world of crime-fighting, with Best Jeanist receiving a wild makeover from what we've seen of him in the Shonen franchise.

Following the retirement of All Might, Best Jeanist became the number three hero in the world of Hero Society, right behind the likes of Endeavor and Hawks. While on its surface, this crime fighter's Quirk might seem a little ridiculous, he has managed to use it in some truly effective ways in the past. Jeanist's Quirk, Fiber Master, allows him to take control and manipulate any nearby fabric within his direct vicinity, allowing him to use the clothing of his opponents to trap them. While the top hero has become a force to be reckoned with, his abilities haven't been able to put a scratch onto All For One thus far.

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Kayla shared this new take on the number three hero, who is going through a rough patch in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga while also set to play a big role in the upcoming sixth season of the anime adaptation that will be bringing the War Arc to life this fall:

Best Jeanist has acted as the mentor to Bakugo in past seasons of the anime, and thanks to the recent events of the manga, is now having to deal with the very real possibility that the explosive young hero has fallen in battle. With the current arc being the final battle of the Shonen series, there's a very real possibility that Bakugo's demise is the real deal this time around and readers will have to see how the number three hero will react.

What do you think of this new take on the top hero of Hero Society? How do you think Best Jeanist will react if Bakugo truly has died?