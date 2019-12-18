My Hero Academia Gives Deku the Cutest Cat Cosplay

My Hero Academia fans aren’t afraid to get creative when called upon. The fandom has done plenty to honor the series’ favorite heroes and villains. Of course, Izuku has been the recipient of many of the gifts, so one fan decided to take things to the next level.

And how did they do that? Thanks to the page Cat Cosplay, fans can see how Deku might look if he were turned into a feline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the Instagram page went all the way with this My Hero Academia cosplay. The photo was given an appropriate title that suits Deku. “Nyan For All: Full Catling” is the name of the game, and fans are loving how this little kitty looks.

The photo sees a black-and-white cat sitting before a bricked background in full costume. The tailored suit matches the one Izuku wears exactly, and it does not skimp on any detail. From the face guard to its utility belt, this costume has nothing missing.

Of course, the best part of the cosplay is its wig. The cat is remarkably chill despite having a curly green mop on its head, and My Hero Academia fans have got to give props to the kitty for that feat alone.

How do you feel about this adorable cosplay…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.