My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Deku's Dark Side

My Hero Academia put UA Academy's heroes through hell and back thanks to the War Arc, which will be brought to life in season six later this week. As Shigaraki and his legions look to tear down Hero Society and build something far more dangerous, Deku will be front and center in this new fight and will see some serious changes to his character as a result. Labeled "Dark Deku", one cosplayer has brought to life the very different outfit that Midoriya will sport in doing everything he can to stop All For One.

Izuku has always been a source of light not just for his fellow classmates in Class 1-A, but has also helped raise the spirits of the professional heroes that operate in Hero Society, even managing to teach his mentor, All Might, a thing or two during his short career. Still, in his freshman year, Deku has already experienced battles that few heroes have experienced but the War ARc will push him to the brink in the anime adaptation. Considering the length of this arc and the events that take place within it, we might not see "Dark Deku" arrive in all his terrifying glory during season six though rest assured there are plenty of Shonen fans crossing their fingers that we'll see this dark hero appear sooner rather than later.

Instagram Cosplayer Kaiju Cos shared this new take on Deku's dark attire, that had many members of the public wondering whether the current wielder of One For All was a hero or a villain, as Midoriya darted from crime to crime, trying to keep Hero Society in the wake of the Paranormal Liberation War:

Currently, My Hero Academia's manga is in its Final Arc, as the heroes and villains fight for the future of Hero Society for what might be the last time. Luckily for Deku, his need to venture into the dark side has been restrained, with the help of his friends and the citizens that he has saved in the past. While the fight is far from finished, things are looking good for our Shonen heroes.

