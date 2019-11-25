My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Out All Might’s Feminine Side

My Hero Academia is one of those series that brings out the best in people. From its Pro Heroes to its fans, the series does its best to uplift even when dealing with some dark material. Of course, the fandom loves how encouraging the show is, and it pushed a good few cosplayers to go out of their comfort zones. And as one fan just showed, that kind of encouragement left them with a truly spectacular cosplay.

Over on Reddit, a user known as smolcanoftrash shared their genderbent take on All Might. Over the years, this cosplay genre has exploded in the anime community. This led the fan to give their own take on All Might for DaishoCon, and My Hero Academia fans are loving how it looks.

As you can see above, the look uses All Might’s usual suit. The blue-and-white bodysuit has all the right accents, and the cosplayer did not slack on the shoes. They did All Might proud with their yellow boots, and it even has some heels to spice things up.

The rest of the cosplay sticks close to All Might’s original design, and netizens say they could see this suit really working in My Hero Academia. The biggest change comes with All Might’s hair, but its gravity defying bangs are still there. This fan simply gave the Symbol of Peace long blonde hair rather than a short cute. So whether you like it or not, you know Mineta would be enamored by this look.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.