My Hero Academia Cosplay Heats Up With Dabi’s Final Arc Fit

The biggest battle of My Hero Academia’s final arc might be Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki but that isn’t the only confrontation that makes up the farewell tour for UA Academy’s students. One of the most highly anticipated tussles was the Todoroki family reunion as Dabi, aka the eldest son of Endeavor, wanted nothing more than revenge against the number one hero and his younger brother Shoto Todoroki. With the arrival of Dabi to the final arc, he is sporting a new lighter aesthetic and one cosplayer has recreated the look of the notorious villain in the real world.

Dabi was a byproduct of Endeavor’s jealousy toward All Might, wanting to not just become the number one hero himself but have his children become top crime fighters themselves. Unfortunately for the Todoroki clan, Endeavor’s idea to do this was to put his children and his wife through hell and back. Originally, Toya was on board with his father’s plans for the future but since he lacked his mother’s mastery of ice, Endeavor turned his back to him. In a terrifying moment, Toya would burn his own body to the point of near death and thus Dabi was born.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: The Final Dabi

Dabi’s new appearance is thanks to the revelation of his origin in the sixth season of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation. Once he revealed he was the eldest son of Endeavor, Hero Societ was shaken to its core as the civilians lost hope in their shining heroes. Now revealed fully as Toya, Dabi no longer dyes his hair black and wears an outfit to match his current aesthetic.

While the anime series marches on, the manga only has a scant few chapters left before its story comes to an end. Set to take a bow this August, My Hero Academia has already finished the final fight and is laying down the future for those who survived the big battle. However Deku’s story ends, it will be impossible to deny the influence that the superhero shonen series has had on the anime world. Creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t confirmed if a sequel series and/or spin-off is in the works but the mangaka has earned his retirement and then some.

Want to see how My Hero Academia’s story ends? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Class 1-A.