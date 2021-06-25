My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Shinso's Season Five Look

✖

The Joint Training Exercise Arc didn't just pit the young heroes of Class 1-A against their rivals in Class 1-B, it introduced a surprising factor in the form of Shinso, the brainwashing hero who is attempting to become a professional crime fighter himself, and one fan has captured the aesthetic of the hero from Season Five. Joining both 1-A and 1-B during individual battles, Shinso's involvement was a definitive factor in the UA Academy "Civil War" that took up the majority of the first half of My Hero Academia's fifth season.

Shinso's Quirk on its own was quite powerful, allowing him to brainwash any target who responded to a question he asked, but his additional training with the UA Academy teacher named Eraserhead made him that much more of a threat. Learning how to use the bandages that Aizawa uses for both offense and defense in the field, Shinso was able to become one of the strongest young students without actually being a part of either of the two major classes of the university. With the Joint Training Exercise actually acting as a test to prove Shinso was ready to start training to become a professional hero himself, it's clear that the young crime fighter passed with flying colors.

Instagram Cosplayer Rei Kudo 92 shared this pitch-perfect interpretation of Shinso's Season Five look, which added a major tool in his fight against evil via the Persona Chords that gave him a serious leg-up when it came to battling the students of both Class 1-A and 1-B:

Shinso's Persona Chords didn't just allow him to throw his voice in order to trick opponents, it also let him change his voice to sound like a target's allies, making it that much easier to bring his enemies under his control. While Shinso didn't win both of the matches that he was a part of, with Deku's team pulling out a victory that secured Class 1-A an overall win in the UA Academy battle, it's clear that his talents on display were more than enough to elevate his position within the school.

What do you think of this take on Shinso's fifth season look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.