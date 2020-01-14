My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Nejire Hado Of The Big Three To Life

The Big Three of My Hero Academia have a bright future ahead of them, at least they did prior to facing off against Overhaul and the Yakuza. With Lemillion, aka Mirio, losing his powers thanks in part to Overhaul’s quirk eliminating drug, it seems that his days of heroing may be over. With both Suneater and Nejire-Chan looking to continue their journey into becoming professional heroes, one fan has decided to make a pitch perfect recreation of the shock wave manipulator who assisted Midoriya and company in taking down one of the biggest threats that UA Academy had ever seen.

Instagram cosplayer FranLuitz shared her My Hero Academia cosplay, which not only recreates the colorful costume of Nejire Hado but her insane hairstyle which makes her stand out within UA Academy’s top students in the Big Three:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the most recent installment of My Hero Academia, Nejire joined the likes of Froppy, Ochaco, and Ryukyu in attempting to bring down one of the largest members of the Eight Bullets, Rikiya Katsukame. With his quirk amplified by Overhaul’s drug, Rikiya was able to absorb the energy of those around him, downing the female heroines before they are able to assist Midoriya in his knock down, drag out fight with the head of the Yakuza.

With Lemillion now out of commission following the loss of his quirk, Nejire is going to need to pick up the slack in her journey to become a professional hero. Luckily, she’ll always have backup from the rest of the students at UA Academy!

What do you think of this amazing Nejire cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.