My Hero Academia Cosplay Bulks Up With Terrifying Nomu

The Nomu are the terrifying ace up the sleeve that the villains of My Hero Academia hold, ready to unleash against the professional heroes of the world, as well as the young crime fighters of UA Academy. When they were first revealed in the franchise, one of them was able to fight All Might to a standstill, proving just how beneficial these genetic nightmares were to the likes of Shigaraki, All For One, and the rest of the super villains looking to change the world. Now, one fan has decided to create a cosplay that is seriously “Plus Ultra” with a terrifyingly bulky Nomu ready to crash onto the scene.

The first Nomu that was introduced, which is featured in this cosplay, is the one that was mentioned earlier as going blow for blow with All Might. Over the course of the franchise, Nomu have appeared frequently, with the biological experiments particularly making a deadly comeback in the pages of the series’ manga. Without going into spoilers, it’s clear that the Nomu will be an integral part of the Paranormal Liberation Front’s plan to change the world in their favor, turning society into a place where heroes are no longer the dominating force.

Reddit User Nomumaster shared this amazing cosplay that gives us one of the buffest versions of the genetic nightmare from My Hero Academia, which originally was used by Shigaraki to nearly destroy the one time “Symbol of Peace” in All Might:

The villains of My Hero Academia have never been stronger, and it’s clear that they’ll have big plans for the terrifying Nomu as the franchise continues. With the Nomu harboring a dark secret in how they are created, it’s clear that they’ll be some of the toughest villains that UA Academy battles against moving forward.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.